Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Westlake Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $10.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $129.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $130.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

