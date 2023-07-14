Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$111.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$112.57.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$105.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$105.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$90.40 and a 12-month high of C$112.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( TSE:CP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.05). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1999202 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

