Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xerox Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Xerox in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Xerox Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

XRX opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after acquiring an additional 637,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

