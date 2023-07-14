Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cerus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cerus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cerus Stock Up 1.6 %

CERS opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerus has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 263,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

