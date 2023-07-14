SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMTGF stock opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

