SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SMTGF stock opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58. SMA Solar Technology has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $117.00.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
