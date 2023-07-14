Barclays Raises Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 1,230

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($10.10) to GBX 712 ($9.16) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $952.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

