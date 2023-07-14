MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MannKind in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

MannKind Stock Up 1.7 %

MannKind stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. MannKind has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,506,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,411.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,973.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,506,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,202,411.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,568 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 275,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,224 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

