Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$90.00 price target by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.25.

CNQ stock opened at C$76.86 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$58.75 and a one year high of C$84.25. The firm has a market cap of C$83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

