Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

BZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

BZ stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.67 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 38.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,097,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,922 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

