Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Hold

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.12) price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 200 ($2.57).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 215 ($2.77) in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.95.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 122.59% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.