Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 133.75% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after buying an additional 1,171,872 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $409,415,000 after purchasing an additional 964,036 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 387,442 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,250,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

