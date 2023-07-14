KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KALV opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.06. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $17.06.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $40,935.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,126 shares in the company, valued at $792,197.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $57,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $40,935.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,197.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,268 shares of company stock worth $124,398. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,717,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,238,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $12,969,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,112,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Further Reading

