Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 74,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 126% compared to the average daily volume of 32,713 call options.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.71. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 379.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

