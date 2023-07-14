Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,427 shares of company stock worth $41,364,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in MongoDB by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Trading Up 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $407.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.04. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $418.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

