Option Care Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after buying an additional 1,671,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after buying an additional 1,147,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,444,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,980,000 after buying an additional 488,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,938,000 after purchasing an additional 346,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Option Care Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,232,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

