Investors Purchase High Volume of Sabre Put Options (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,288 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average daily volume of 5,968 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sabre by 2,645.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 4,086,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after buying an additional 3,496,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sabre by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after buying an additional 2,936,382 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,357,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Sabre Trading Up 0.8 %

SABR stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Sabre has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

