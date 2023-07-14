MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $407.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $418.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.59.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total transaction of $1,127,310.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,640.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.33, for a total value of $1,127,310.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,640.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,427 shares of company stock worth $41,364,961. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MongoDB by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

