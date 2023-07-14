PDD Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 73,424 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,718 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after buying an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after buying an additional 7,739,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after buying an additional 2,337,492 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

