Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.65 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

