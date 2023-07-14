Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.65 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 3,388,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $4,168,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
