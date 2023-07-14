StockNews.com Upgrades Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) to “Hold”

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SASR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

