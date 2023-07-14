Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

NYSE:CRM opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $39,956,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

