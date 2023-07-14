EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $188.00. The stock traded as high as $182.35 and last traded at $181.94, with a volume of 19644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.92.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day moving average is $164.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

