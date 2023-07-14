PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.
PPG Industries Stock Performance
Shares of PPG opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.87. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $152.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
PPG Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.
About PPG Industries
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
Read More
