Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $76.00. The stock traded as high as $77.14 and last traded at $76.78, with a volume of 139557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

