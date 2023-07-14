KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

