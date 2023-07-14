West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.64 Per Share (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.51. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

WST opened at $383.66 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $389.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.53 and a 200 day moving average of $324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after buying an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

