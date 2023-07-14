FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $15.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $15.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT stock opened at $260.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $263.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.