Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

CTVA stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

