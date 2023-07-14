Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
