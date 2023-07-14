Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.