Analysts Set Expectations for Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 388,783 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,445,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after buying an additional 26,749 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

