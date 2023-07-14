Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Scotiabank cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$242.64.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE BYD opened at C$243.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$244.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$224.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$134.01 and a 52 week high of C$254.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

