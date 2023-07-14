RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

RPM International Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

NYSE:RPM opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $879,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in RPM International by 8.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in RPM International by 8.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.