FMC Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.12. FMC has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $134.38.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $40,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

