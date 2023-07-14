National Bank Financial Weighs in on Russel Metals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $4.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

RUS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.08. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.80 and a 1 year high of C$37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. Russel Metals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

