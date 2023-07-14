FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Issued By Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

