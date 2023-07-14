Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rayonier in a report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rayonier’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RYN. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

RYN stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,003,000 after acquiring an additional 322,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after purchasing an additional 312,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

