Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.
ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.13.
Aritzia Price Performance
ATZ stock opened at C$27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$24.50 and a 1 year high of C$55.56.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
