Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.13.

Aritzia Price Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$24.50 and a 1 year high of C$55.56.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

