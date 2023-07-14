Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

Aritzia Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

