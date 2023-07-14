Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s previous close.
ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
