Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

