Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.
Aritzia Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of ATZ opened at C$27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.