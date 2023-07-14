Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of C$555.34 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.8207024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 12,600 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

