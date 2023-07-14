National Bankshares Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$51.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE LB opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

