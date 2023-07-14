Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.75.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The stock has a market cap of C$44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.77. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$29.99.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.9664311 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

