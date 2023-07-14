UBS Group Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$48.00 Price Target

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$48.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.07.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

SU stock opened at C$39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.89. The stock has a market cap of C$51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.9282371 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.