TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.00. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. CSFB upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

TSE RNW opened at C$13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.06. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.