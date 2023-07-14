Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

