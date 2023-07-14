JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IKTSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,400.00.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSY opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

