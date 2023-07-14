JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,400 ($56.61) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IKTSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,400.00.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSY opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.