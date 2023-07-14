Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$26.00 by UBS Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$26.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.75.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.77. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$19.90 and a 1-year high of C$29.99.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
