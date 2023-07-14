Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$80.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.80.

IMO stock opened at C$65.77 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

