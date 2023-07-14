Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$71.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.83.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.64. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$49.50 and a 52 week high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

