Royal Bank of Canada Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$71.00

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTY. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.64. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$49.50 and a 52 week high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.