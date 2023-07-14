MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.83.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$65.70 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

